Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi

Tongi is currently in the top 3 of the show "American Idol."
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the 18-year-old Kahuku native and newly-minted “American Idol” finalist.

Tongi, who has captivated the nation, is on island for the show’s “hometown visit.”

“It’s crazy,” Tongi said. “I love all the support!”

Following a trolley convoy through Kahuku, Tongi is set to perform at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Tongi made it into the top three of the show with two soulful performances: “Lava” and “Father and Son.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

