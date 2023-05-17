Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the 18-year-old Kahuku native and newly-minted “American Idol” finalist.

Tongi, who has captivated the nation, is on island for the show’s “hometown visit.”

“It’s crazy,” Tongi said. “I love all the support!”

Following a trolley convoy through Kahuku, Tongi is set to perform at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Tongi made it into the top three of the show with two soulful performances: “Lava” and “Father and Son.”

