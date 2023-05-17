Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hawaii Island that left a man critically injured.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hawaii Island that left a man critically injured.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Honokaa.

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries to his neck and head.

https://gray-khnl-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3hB_fOE1Hmx27LgcdgwNj6P85yE=/980x0/smart/filters:quality(85)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CVYCWFAXGNARPCEISOVVYDRLPU.jpg

A witness told police that he and the victim were at a home on Rickard Place when the suspect ― Keola Jedidiah Whitehead-Shibata ― showed up.

A short time later, the suspect got upset with the victim, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, police said.

The suspect subsequently fled, and a manhunt was launched.

He was arrested in a wooded area off Lehua Street about 8:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt
Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 17, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi