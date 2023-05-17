Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hawaii Island that left a man critically injured.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Honokaa.

Police said a 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital with injuries to his neck and head.

A witness told police that he and the victim were at a home on Rickard Place when the suspect ― Keola Jedidiah Whitehead-Shibata ― showed up.

A short time later, the suspect got upset with the victim, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, police said.

The suspect subsequently fled, and a manhunt was launched.

He was arrested in a wooded area off Lehua Street about 8:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.