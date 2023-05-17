Tributes
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name


The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”(Oscar Mayer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – It’s time to say goodbye to a well-known classic ride – the Wienermobile’s name has been retired.

The beloved Wienermobile will hit the road this summer with a new name – the Frankmobile.

The name change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”

Instead of having the iconic Hotdoggers behind the wheel, the new drivers are called Frankfurters.

The company is also introducing a new Frank for Franks program. Anyone with an iteration of the name Frank can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer said this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

