UP4DEB8: How far is too far when it comes to vanity plates?

That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents will have a say in the new rules designed to rein offensive language on Hawaii license plates.

The city Motor Vehicle Registration Branch has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed personalized license plate rules for 9 a.m. May 24 at Kapolei Hale.

The proposed rules highlight the ongoing efforts to ensure personalized license plates in the city comply with statewide laws of decency.

The city said there’s been a 6% increase over the past three years in the number of applications rejected for license plates that are profane, encourage violence, refer to genitalia, or are sexually explicit in some way.

“With license plates being a very visible aspect of any vehicle, we are focused on continuing to apply clear, objective, and reasonable guidelines for the number and letter combinations in applications we receive for personalized license plates,” said city Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro.

The proposed administrative rules and a complete notice of public hearing are available at: https://bit.ly/3L8jkrv

