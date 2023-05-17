Tributes
MPD arrests man following hit-and-run crash that left moped rider critically injured

Local Connection: Maui Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAIKAPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested a 38-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning that left a 32-year-old woman in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Jermaine Mudong. He was arrested for first-degree negligent injury, driving under the influence and promoting a detrimental drug.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Honoapiilani Highway, 85 feet south of Wilikona Place.

MPD said Mudong was driving southbound on Honoapiilani Highway in a 2004 Pontiac sedan when he rear-ended a blue 2021 Zhong moped that was also traveling southbound.

He fled the scene without rendering any aid, authorities said.

Officials said after being struck, the victim was caught in the undercarriage of the sedan and dragged a significant distance before being dislodged.

The victim sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she remains.

Police said a good Samaritan chased the vehicle and contacted the police, who found and arrested Mudong in the Olowalu area.

Investigators said the operator of the moped was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs appears to be contributing factor in the crash. MPD said the involvement of speed has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing.

Mudong was released pending investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

