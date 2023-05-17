Maui family now living in Arizona shattered by suspected drunk driver

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children were on their way to church in Phoenix, Arizona around 8:00 a.m., on Sunday – Mother’s Day – when a drunk driver plowed into their vehicle.

“Thinking he would just go straight, I turned to my left, he turned to his right, and he ended up T-boning the passenger side of my wife’s car, smashing into the side that had my wife and my son Josiah,” Boteilho said.

Frank said his wife was pinned. His oldest son Josiah was bleeding profusely.

“I tried my best to turn him to the side to get an airway going. I heard him take a few gasps. But I could tell that just so much blood loss that I told my wife who was unfortunately pinned … you need to tell him that you love him because he might not make it,” said Boteilho.

Josiah died.

Boteilho’s wife and children were rushed to the hospital with injuries but have since been released.

Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, endangerment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has a prior aggravated DUI conviction from 2010.

Boteilho is a 1995 Lahainaluna graduate. His wife Jana is a 1997 grad. They moved to Arizona in 2005 for better job opportunities. They often come back home to visit relatives and friends. They even have a family trip booked for next month.

Their family has changed forever – but it’s their faith that keeps them going.

“He gave me at least a few more seconds with my son so I could tell him that I love him. Both my wife and I could of course share that love with him a little bit more before it really seemed like his time here on Earth was done and that he was heading up to be with God,” he said.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to help the Boteilhos with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

