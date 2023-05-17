Girl Scouts of Hawaii need your help to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Girl Scouts of Hawaii need help from the community in their annual tradition of honoring veterans by creating and placing lei on graves at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery.

In preparation for Memorial Day, the Girl Scouts will be accepting flower donations and assistance with sewing lei at Windward Mall on May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As they prepare lei for more than 10,000 interred veterans, they ask the community to participate by donating lei or loose flowers or volunteering to sew lei. They also invite all Veterans to attend the event in uniform and share their stories with Girl Scouts, volunteers, and mall shoppers.

The completed lei will be respectfully placed on the headstones of veterans buried at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe on May 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Donations of flowers and lei can be dropped off at Windward Mall’s Center Court. Recommended donations include blossoms of plumeria, bougainvillea, stephanotis, and crown flowers. Stalks of hardy tropical flowers, such as torch ginger and heliconia, will also be accepted (24 inches maximum).

Lei of Aloha began in 2013 as a Gold Award Project by former Girl Scout Marissa Lum from Troop 1018. Building upon efforts that her troop had started internally some years before, Lum expanded the activity to become an islandwide community event.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Hawaii, visit www.gshawaii.org or call (808) 595-8400.

