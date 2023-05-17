Former city DPP employee to change plea in major bribery scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A change of plea is scheduled in a major public corruption case at the City Department of Planning and Permitting.

Jocelyn Godoy is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

She’s accused of taking bribes in exchange for permits, along with several other DPP staffers including the city’s former chief building inspector Wayne Inouye, supervisor Kanani Padeken.

At last check, all but one of the defendants had pleaded guilty.

One DPP staffer was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Godoy had previously entered a “not guilty” plea.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

