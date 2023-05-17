Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain approaching the state, flood watch will be posted for Kauai and Oahu

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:17 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will focus showers over windward zones today.

Interior showers may develop over sheltered and leeward areas in the afternoon. Expect bouts of heavy rainfall over Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday through Friday. Isolated thunderstorms may also occur.

As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu Thursday through Friday.

Moderate trade flow will return from Sunday onward.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A small, medium-period north swell will decline through Wednesday, followed by a small, short-period reinforcing swell Wednesday night and Thursday.

Background swell from the southwest and southeast will maintain surf below May average through the next few days.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

