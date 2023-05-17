First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain approaching the state, flood watch will be posted for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will focus showers over windward zones today.

Interior showers may develop over sheltered and leeward areas in the afternoon. Expect bouts of heavy rainfall over Kauai and possibly Oahu Thursday through Friday. Isolated thunderstorms may also occur.

As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu Thursday through Friday.

Moderate trade flow will return from Sunday onward.

A small, medium-period north swell will decline through Wednesday, followed by a small, short-period reinforcing swell Wednesday night and Thursday.

Background swell from the southwest and southeast will maintain surf below May average through the next few days.

