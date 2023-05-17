Tributes
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for Kauai, Oahu ahead of possible heavy rain

An approaching disturbance to the west will bring the threat for heavy rain to Kauai and Oahu...
An approaching disturbance to the west will bring the threat for heavy rain to Kauai and Oahu this week.(NOAA)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching disturbance later this week has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the islands of Kauai County and Oahu.

The flood watch will be in effect from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said a mid-level disturbance moves southward toward the islands from the northwest. This will draw up heavy rain and thunderstorms from the south starting during the early-morning hours Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain will be possible Thursday morning through Thursday evening, especially for leeward and interior areas due to south-southeast Kona winds.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur on Kauai, especially from mid-morning Thursday into the night, but downpours will also be possible for Oahu during this time.

A flood watch means that conditions will be present for flash flooding. You should be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

Flood prone roads and low-lying areas may be closed due to storm runoff and overflowing streams. urban areas may get more significant flooding damage.

The details of the forecast will be fine-tuned as the Thursday-Friday time period gets closer. Your First Alert weather team will be monitoring the situation closely.

