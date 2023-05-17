FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for Kauai, Oahu ahead of possible heavy rain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching disturbance later this week has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the islands of Kauai County and Oahu.

The flood watch will be in effect from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said a mid-level disturbance moves southward toward the islands from the northwest. This will draw up heavy rain and thunderstorms from the south starting during the early-morning hours Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain will be possible Thursday morning through Thursday evening, especially for leeward and interior areas due to south-southeast Kona winds.

Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur on Kauai, especially from mid-morning Thursday into the night, but downpours will also be possible for Oahu during this time.

A flood watch means that conditions will be present for flash flooding. You should be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

Flood prone roads and low-lying areas may be closed due to storm runoff and overflowing streams. urban areas may get more significant flooding damage.

The details of the forecast will be fine-tuned as the Thursday-Friday time period gets closer. Your First Alert weather team will be monitoring the situation closely.

