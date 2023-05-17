Efforts underway to locally source meals for Hawaii’s public schools under new program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Efforts are underway by the state to locally source 30% of the food served at Hawaii public schools by the year 2030.

One of the ways the Department of Education is doing that is with its relatively new “Farm to School” program.

”It’s really a partnership between us and the farms. We like to think of it as ‘Farm and School’ rather than ‘Farm to School’ because there is a huge educational aspect to all of this,” said Randall Tanaka, Assistant Superintendent from the DOE’s Office of Operations and Facilities.

It’s a program that could really change the way Hawaii feeds children throughout the state when they are in school.

“Farm to School” was originally launched under the Department of Agriculture but was shifted to the DOE in 2021.

Tanaka is also excited about a centralized kitchen model to make food service operations more efficient as the department ramps up more locally sourced foods.

A $35 million facility is being developed in Wahiawa and eventually the state would like to have one on each island.

”I’ve looked at five other centralized kitchens around the country in Oakland, Bethel, Washington and Los Angeles Unified School District — this is the most efficient way to run things,” added Tanaka.

That centralized kitchen in Wahiawa will be built at Whitmore Village the state’s Agri-business Development Corporation land.

Fred Lau owns Mari’s Gardens in Mililani and sits one the ADC board of directors. His farm had been providing locally sourced produce to Mililani High School prior to the Coronavirus pandemic but hopes to ramp back up as the DOE builds on the “Farm to School”program.

”We want this on our ADC and we’re using areas to aggregate to distribute product coming in off of our land but also off of farms in the North Shore and everywhere else. It just makes sense that we have a centralized kitchen,” said Lau.

The state is working closely with local vendors statewide to learn more about supply capacities for incorporating more local menu offerings.

Randall Tanaka went on to say that supporting local farmers is a key goal that furthers the DOE’s mission to feed students healthy, nutritious, fresh food to achieve academic success.

”Some of the local products have included beef, lettuce, tomato, papaya, bananas, cucumbers and green onion,” added Tanaka.

Earlier this month, the state launched fresh local poi on Oahu menus at more than 70 public schools.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.