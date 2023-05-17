Facing questions about his political future, Ikaika Anderson vows to fight abuse charge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson is vowing to fight a domestic violence charge.

The prominent politician was arrested at his Waimanalo home Monday night after a woman who was visiting him told police he injured her during an altercation.

The alleged victim is from the Big Island.

When she didn’t show up for work Monday a coworker contacted her and she texted that Anderson wasn’t letting her fly home and sent the coworker a picture of her injured arm.

The coworker called Hawaii Island police who alerted Honolulu police.

Anderson was arrested at 7:45 pm and taken to the Kailua police station, where he was charged with misdemeanor family abuse and released on $1,000 bail.

HPD highlights said that the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

HPD said officers found Anderson and the victim at Anderson’s home ― and that she reported he had physically abused her, causing pain and visible injuries.

Victor Bakke, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, said it’s a pretty strong case even though the woman didn’t call police herself.

“It shows that this person was at the point where they felt that they were abused, but they were too afraid to confront the person directly or to call the police,” he said.

But Anderson’s attorney, Thomas Otake, issued this statement:

“Ikaika’s arrest was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense. We will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s Office to establish that no crime was committed. Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgment as this process unfolds.”

Bakke said that’s not an unusual tactic.

“It means that they’re going to try to present evidence to the prosecutor directly to get them to not file the actual charges,” Bakke said.

Bakke and others said the city Prosecutor’s Office is more open to dropping cases at the victim’s request.

“He’s much more open to the fact that it may not always be in the victim’s best interest to pursue charges, especially at the misdemeanor level, because the level of violence involved is very, very minor,” Bakke said.

University of Hawaii Political Science Professor and Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore said guilty or innocent, the arrest could end Anderson’s hopes of a political comeback.

“I think for someone who would like to return to public office, potentially this sort of incident is one of the very worst things that could happen,” Moore said.

“It’s so personal to so many people. And it really is for many voters a demonstration of character.”

It’s the third major setback for Anderson, who lost the primary election for lieutenant governor and then had to withdraw as Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to chair the Department of Hawaiian Homelands when state senators resisted him. After his nomination was rejected, Anderson left Green’s Administration.

In a statement the governor said, “Our administration doesn’t condone violence of any form, under any circumstances. In this situation, like all others, it’s important to allow the legal process to take its course. The process ensures that people should not be judged prematurely.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence call 911 or the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

