3 people seriously injured in Kailua car crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Tuesday in a vehicle crash in Kailua, Emergency Medical Service officials said.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. EMS said two vehicles were involved in the accident near the Castle Junction area.

All three people involved in the crash were listed in serious condition, said EMS.

EMS said paramedics administered advanced life support and transported all three patients to an emergency room.

At this time, it is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. Additional details are forthcoming.

