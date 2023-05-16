Tributes
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu

Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found floating in the ocean was saved by a tour boat off Oahu on Monday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded the scene around 3:30 p.m. at the Kewalo Basin Waterfront Park for “a person with an altered mental status.”

We’re told crews on the Coral Kai — a boat with Living Ocean scuba tours — discovered the woman in the water.

Boat Captain Terry Kasinomuse told Hawaii News Now that crews had a tough time getting her on board before bringing her to Kewalo Basin.

“They could not get a response. The woman was not responding to their questions of “Are you in distress?” or “Do you need help?” Kasinomuse explained.

“They said she was in distress and that she was not still not responding,” she said. “But they weren’t sure if it was an English barrier, a language barrier or if she was just that in distress.”

HFD said the woman declined treatment from them before being transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

It’s unclear where the woman came from or how long she was in the water.

We’ve reached out to EMS and the Coast Guard for more details, and are awaiting a response.

This story will be updated.

