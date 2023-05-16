Thousands could have their arrest records expunged after state Supreme Court ruling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Supreme Court of Hawaii ruling could give thousands of people a chance to have their arrest records expunged.

The decision affects those who were arrested for a crime, but were actually convicted of a violation.

A violation is one step above a citation and is not punishable with jail time.

One of those who’s now eligible to get their arrest records expunged: A Kalihi man who was going on vacation and forgot that he had a set of brass knuckles in his bag.

The man, who asked that his name not be used, was arrested after going through a security checkpoint.

“I ordered it from Amazon. I thought it was legal,” the man said, adding he faced a weapons charge but pleaded ‘no contest’ to a violation of disorderly conduct.

His attorney, Victor Bakke, said he’s also represented other travelers who were arrested for having similar items, including brass knuckle key chains meant to look like cats.

The Kalihi man does not have a criminal record, but still has the arrest record.

The case that was reviewed by the high court is known as Barker v. Young.

Phillip Barker was arrested for harassment, a petty misdemeanor, but was convicted of the disorderly conduct violation. The state Attorney General’s office denied his request for expungement.

The Supreme Court of Hawaii ruling that came down in March said:

“A person arrested for or charged with a crime (including a petty misdemeanor) but convicted of a violation is eligible for expungement because a ‘violation’ is not a ‘crime.’”

Bakke said the decision is a huge win for people who have no other arrests.

“If you go to Japan or Canada, and they see you have arrest for a dangerous weapon, especially going through an airport, you’re probably not going to get into that country,” Bakke said.

His client said the arrest on his record has come up when applying for jobs.

“I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been in trouble before,” the Kalihi man said.

FULL DECISION:

Supreme Court Decision by HNN on Scribd

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.