Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed ‘threat’ amid labor dispute

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Jan. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
By The Associated Press and KEVIN McGILL
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for Tesla have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its ruling that CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid a union organizing effort.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, in a March ruling, upheld a National Labor Relations Board order that the tweet be deleted. The panel also upheld an order that a fired Tesla employee be rehired with back pay.

The case arose from United Auto Workers’ organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

Tesla attorneys want the full 17-member court to rehear the case. The panel ruling, they argue in a Monday evening filing, conflicts with Supreme Court and appellate court precedents regarding First Amendment free speech protections. And they said the employee in the case was properly fired for giving false information during an investigation of employee harassment.

Musk tweeted on May 20, 2018: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

The 5th Circuit panel ruled in March that “substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”

The panel also said there was evidence that the terminated employee “was fired for lying about protected union activity and not related to his job performance or Tesla’s legitimate business interests or workplace rules.”

It is unclear when the full court would vote on whether to rehear the case. The judges on the panel that ruled in March were James Dennis, nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton; Leslie Southwick, nominated by former President George H.W. Bush; and Cory Wilson, nominated by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away

Latest News

The Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Sheriff Division wins recognition for their new uniforms
State Sheriffs uniforms reflect Hawaiian traditions in designing award-winning uniforms
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Paula Fuga, 45, is a Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning singer-songwriter dubbed the "soul queen"...
‘So grateful’: Hawaii award-winning artist shares her humble beginnings on American Idol
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Authorities ID New Mexico gunman who killed 3 as 18-year-old high schooler