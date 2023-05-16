Tributes
State Sheriffs uniforms reflect Hawaiian traditions in designing award-winning uniforms

The Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Sheriff Division wins recognition for their new uniforms
The Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Sheriff Division wins recognition for their new uniforms(HI Dept. of Public Safety Sheriff Division)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State of Hawaii Sheriff Division is the best-dressed public safety department for 2023, according to the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors.

A ceremony was held fronting Iolani Palace on Monday to recognize the agency that beat out hundreds of others that were nominated from other states and countries.

This is the first time a Hawaii law enforcement agency has won the award.

The association committee judged the uniforms based on appearance, functionality and historical content.

The Department of Public Safety changed the uniforms last year and according to Lanikoa Dobrowolsky, Chief Deputy of the Sheriffs Division, it took two years to change from the brown design to the current green.

“The choices made in the colors and items selected were in part representative of the origins of the Sheriff’s under King Kamehameha III in 1846.”

Dobrowolsky said the distinction makes the Hawaii State Sheriff the oldest law enforcement agency in the state and the only current agency in the nation born under a king.

The only part of the uniform that was retained: the dress hat.

“I remember recently looking at pictures of the events surrounding the burial and funeral of our last Queen Liliuokalani. Amongst the crowd were deputy sheriffs on horseback in uniform, wearing the campaign hat on their heads,” Dobrowolsky said.

