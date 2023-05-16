Tributes
Public help sought in locating missing 1-year-old toddler on Hawaii Island

Emma Magana, 1-year-old, Female, Hispanic, 2' tall, thin build, approx. 30 lbs., brown hair,...
Emma Magana, 1-year-old, Female, Hispanic, 2' tall, thin build, approx. 30 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 1-year-old child last seen in the Captain Cook area.

Authorities said Emma Magana was last seen in the 83-5700 block of Napoopoo Road in Captain Cook.

She was last seen wearing long sleeve grey t-shirt, black pants with socks and no shoes.

She’s described as Hispanic, 2-feet-tall and weighing at approximately 30 pounds, with a thin build. She has chin length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Emma Magana, please call 911 or contact the police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

