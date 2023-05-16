Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed during the fight in Semmes, Alabama. (WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother during a fight with another man, WALA reports.

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed in Semmes, Alabama, around 8 p.m. Friday.

Semmes police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they rushed to a home after shots were fired.

According to Capt. Terri Hall, 52-year-old Walker Coleman walked to a house and started yelling for the people inside to come out.

“So basically what transpired, Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Hall said. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”

Hall says 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and started beating Coleman with weapons.

According to investigators, that’s when Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton McVay.

Hall says Brenton McVay started pistol whipping Coleman, causing his gun to fire, and the bullet hit his brother Trenton McVay in the chest.

“One of the brothers pulls out a gun and begins beating Mr. Coleman with the gun. That gun goes off, resulting in Mr. Coleman getting struck in the hand and Trenton McVay dying,” Hall said.

Hall says both Brenton McVay and Coleman are in stable condition at the hospital.

Neither are in custody or under arrest. She says the district attorney’s office will decide if they could face charges.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Trenton McVay’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD police cruiser / file image
Teen arrested in connection with apparent road rage incident in Ala Moana area
Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will...
Hawaiian Air unveils design of its new lie-flat seating on Boeing Dreamliners

Latest News

Ikaika Anderson
Former Honolulu City councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged for allegedly abusing girlfriend
Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden and congressional leaders to meet in debt ceiling showdown as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher