Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA researchers are about to spend a year on Mars – a simulated Mars, that is.

The project is called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA.

It will isolate four people inside a mock-Mars base in Texas for 378 days, roughly the same time a manned mission to Mars would spend on the surface.

The participants will have a schedule of simulated activities and science work, including eating like astronauts and dealing with maintenance and equipment failures.

There will also be strenuous psychological and physiological testing.

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.(Source: Bill Stafford/NASA via CNN)

The simulated base, called “Mars Dune Alpha,” is isolated in a hangar at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The 1,700-square-foot base has a work area, a living and kitchen area, private bedrooms, a medical area, a communications center, an exercise room and an airlock.

It also has an “outside” area mimicking the Martian surface.

The first simulation, known as an analog, will begin in June and will be followed by two more.

Each will have a different crew in identical conditions, with the last simulation starting in 2026.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD police cruiser / file image
Teen arrested in connection with apparent road rage incident in Ala Moana area
Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will...
Hawaiian Air unveils design of its new lie-flat seating on Boeing Dreamliners

Latest News

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set
West side kupuna attack
Suspect in middle of road attacks elderly driver after she slammed on brakes to avoid hitting him
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
Live snake captured in up-country Maui
Live snake captured in Upcountry Maui