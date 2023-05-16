Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation

Moanalua High School who died after weekend swim meet was set to graduate on Friday
Moanalua High School who died after weekend swim meet was set to graduate on Friday(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The teenager who tragically passed away after a swim meet over the weekend has been identified by loved ones as a Moanalua High School senior looking forward to graduating this Friday.

Tehani Kealoha, 17, and friends were supposed to participate in a water polo match last Saturday. That match was postponed after the teenager’s tragic and sudden death.

“Her death really affected everyone at our school even though she didn’t go here,” said Kyan Shigekane, a sophomore at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club.

According to Honolulu EMS, the 17-year-old died from a medical emergency during a swimming meet in Kapolei on Saturday.

Swimmers who knew Kealoha competed Monday night in the state high school girls’ water polo championship at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School.

On Monday, the Kealoha ‘ohana joined the audience to support the swimmers in the water.

The principal at Moanalua High School sent a statement to the school’s community saying:

“This loss has deeply affected our school community, especially with graduation approaching. We ask that you please keep the entire Kealoha family in your thoughts during this most difficult time.”

At the Kapalama campus, although emotions are still raw, the Kamehameha girls’ water polo team dethroned Punahou after a 13-year-winning streak.

“Shoutout to the Kealoha Ohana. We really played this game for Tahani, and we love you guys so much, and this game goes out to our family and loved ones,” said one of the swimmers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner

Latest News

Hawaii Pacific Health makes masks optional in non-high risk areas
Hawaii Pacific Health makes masks optional in most areas of medical centers, clinics
Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present
Got Iam Tongi fever? Take a walk down memory lane with these Hawaii Idols from years past
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away
Ikaika Anderson
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson arrested