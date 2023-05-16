Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The teenager who tragically passed away after a swim meet over the weekend has been identified by loved ones as a Moanalua High School senior looking forward to graduating this Friday.

Tehani Kealoha, 17, and friends were supposed to participate in a water polo match last Saturday. That match was postponed after the teenager’s tragic and sudden death.

“Her death really affected everyone at our school even though she didn’t go here,” said Kyan Shigekane, a sophomore at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club.

According to Honolulu EMS, the 17-year-old died from a medical emergency during a swimming meet in Kapolei on Saturday.

Swimmers who knew Kealoha competed Monday night in the state high school girls’ water polo championship at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama High School.

On Monday, the Kealoha ‘ohana joined the audience to support the swimmers in the water.

The principal at Moanalua High School sent a statement to the school’s community saying:

“This loss has deeply affected our school community, especially with graduation approaching. We ask that you please keep the entire Kealoha family in your thoughts during this most difficult time.”

At the Kapalama campus, although emotions are still raw, the Kamehameha girls’ water polo team dethroned Punahou after a 13-year-winning streak.

“Shoutout to the Kealoha Ohana. We really played this game for Tahani, and we love you guys so much, and this game goes out to our family and loved ones,” said one of the swimmers.

