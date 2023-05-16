Maui father warns public after 5-year-old daughter allegedly almost kidnapped

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui father, Trenson Himalaya, is holding his daughter Raven’s hand a little tighter nowadays.

They were at the Wailuku Gymnasium on May 1 around 6:30 p.m. for a basketball game when he heard someone talking to his five-year-old daughter.

“What made me turn was this woman told my baby, ‘I miss you. I love you. I finally see you,’ and that threw me off,” Himalaya said.

Himalaya said he first thought it was a long-lost relative. However, he quickly realized that the woman was a stranger.

“She has my daughter in her hands, and my daughter is pushing her away,” said Himalaya.

Himalaya snatched five-year-old Raven out of the woman’s hands.

“I threw her to the ground and grabbed my daughter,” he said. “The woman tried to walk off … I ran behind her, grabbed her, and I told her not to ever return back to the gym.”

Court documents show the woman is Brisa Nip.

Nip had a prior attempted kidnapping charge from 2019 when she tried to abduct a five-year-old boy at Walmart in Kahului.

She pleaded no contest to reckless endangering in 2021 and spent a year in jail.

In the Himalaya’s incident, records show the officer made a disorderly conduct case, which is a petty misdemeanor and has a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The officer’s statement of facts states Nip “picked up a five-year-old child and began walking away, causing the father to feel alarmed by her actions.”

When asked why an attempted kidnapping case was not made, MPD said, “The officers determined the circumstances did not meet the criteria for Kidnapping.”

Nip has not yet been assigned a public defender. However, the Maui Public Defender’s Office said generally speaking, there are a number of reasons why police may pursue a disorderly conduct case instead of attempted kidnapping, and one is mental illness.

The Maui Prosecutor said they have until next week to add charges if they see fit.

For the Himalayas, they are grateful to have each other. They are hoping something can be done so this doesn’t happen again.

