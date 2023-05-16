Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Live snake captured in up-country Maui

Live snake captured in up-country Maui
Live snake captured in up-country Maui(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live snake was captured in Kula, Maui and turned over to the state Monday.

According to Maui 24/7, the snake was found near the back entrance of Kamehameha School.

Snakes are illegal in Hawaii and pose a significant threat to native wildlife.

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378). Individuals possessing illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, face fines of up to $200,000, and three years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner

Latest News

Hawaii Pacific Health makes masks optional in non-high risk areas
Hawaii Pacific Health makes masks optional in non-high risk areas
Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present
Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Maui father warns public after 5-year-old daughter was nearly abducted
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default