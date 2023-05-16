Live snake captured in up-country Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live snake was captured in Kula, Maui and turned over to the state Monday.

According to Maui 24/7, the snake was found near the back entrance of Kamehameha School.

Snakes are illegal in Hawaii and pose a significant threat to native wildlife.

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378). Individuals possessing illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, face fines of up to $200,000, and three years in prison.

