Here’s everything you need to know about Iam Tongi’s homecoming concert

Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ve heard him on “American Idol.”

Now you have the chance to listen to Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi in a special homecoming concert Tuesday.

The event will be held in the open field near the stables at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 5:15 p.m.

The event is free thanks to community donations.

Planning to go? Here’s what you need to know:

  • Parking is limited to 3,000 vehicles. Shuttle buses will operate free of charge from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from the Hauula Shopping Center, Brigham Young University, and the lot across from Kahuku High. Two other locations in Haleiwa and Sunset Beach will also be set up. Pickup is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Alcohol, chairs, outside food and weapons will not be allowed.
  • Iam Tongi and his ‘ohana will also be in a convoy of trolleys, along with Kahuku High’s senior class, that will travel from the Polynesian Cultural Center to the concert event site.

Over the weekend, Tongi made into the finale for “American Idol.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

