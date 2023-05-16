Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present

Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present
Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present(No courtesy)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iam Tongi has been making headlines with his exceptional performances on season 21 of American Idol — landing a sweet spot as a top 3 finalist.

However, Tongi is not the first from the state to make waves in this competition.

Jasmine Trias, who placed in the top 3 in season 3 of American Idol back in 2004, wowed audiences with her blend of Hawaiian and R&B influences.

Trias still performs and records music, splitting her time between Hawaii and Vegas.

Trias recently congratulated Tongi on his success on Instagram and sent her well-wishes, stating, “So proud of you, and rooting for you to go all the way!”

In honor of Trias’ accomplishments, Gov. Duke Aiona declared May 13 as “Jasmine Trias Day” in Hawaii.

Joining Trias in season 3 was Maui’s Camile Velasco, known as Eli Mac, who wowed judges with her reggae and hip-hop-influenced vocals, earning her a spot in the top 9.

Mac continues working as a singer and songwriter and has an upcoming performance in Kona on May 20.

Mac congratulated Tongi on Instagram, saying, “You’re a winner no matter what!”

Trias and Mac recently joined a group of local musicians in a musical mashup dedicated to Tongi.

Looking beyond season 3, Lyric Medeiros, a second runner-up in the Miss Hawaii USA 2018 pageant, secured a ticket to Hollywood along with Tongi in the current season of American Idol.

Although Medeiros didn’t advance to the top 26, she left an impression with a memorable singing lesson from the judges.

Undeterred, she remains committed to pursuing her passion for music.

Finally, the trailblazer who first put Hawaii on the American Idol map was Jordan Segundo, a top 32 semifinalist in season 2 of Idol.

While Segundo continues to sing and perform, he’s also found success as an anchor/reporter and weather anchor at CBS13 Sacramento & Good Day Sacramento in Northern California.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu

Latest News

Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Maui father warns public after 5-year-old daughter was nearly abducted
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL