Got Iam Tongi Fever? Hawaii’s American Idol stars dazzle the stage, past and present

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iam Tongi has been making headlines with his exceptional performances on season 21 of American Idol — landing a sweet spot as a top 3 finalist.

However, Tongi is not the first from the state to make waves in this competition.

Jasmine Trias, who placed in the top 3 in season 3 of American Idol back in 2004, wowed audiences with her blend of Hawaiian and R&B influences.

Trias still performs and records music, splitting her time between Hawaii and Vegas.

Trias recently congratulated Tongi on his success on Instagram and sent her well-wishes, stating, “So proud of you, and rooting for you to go all the way!”

In honor of Trias’ accomplishments, Gov. Duke Aiona declared May 13 as “Jasmine Trias Day” in Hawaii.

Joining Trias in season 3 was Maui’s Camile Velasco, known as Eli Mac, who wowed judges with her reggae and hip-hop-influenced vocals, earning her a spot in the top 9.

Mac continues working as a singer and songwriter and has an upcoming performance in Kona on May 20.

Mac congratulated Tongi on Instagram, saying, “You’re a winner no matter what!”

Trias and Mac recently joined a group of local musicians in a musical mashup dedicated to Tongi.

Looking beyond season 3, Lyric Medeiros, a second runner-up in the Miss Hawaii USA 2018 pageant, secured a ticket to Hollywood along with Tongi in the current season of American Idol.

Although Medeiros didn’t advance to the top 26, she left an impression with a memorable singing lesson from the judges.

Undeterred, she remains committed to pursuing her passion for music.

Finally, the trailblazer who first put Hawaii on the American Idol map was Jordan Segundo, a top 32 semifinalist in season 2 of Idol.

While Segundo continues to sing and perform, he’s also found success as an anchor/reporter and weather anchor at CBS13 Sacramento & Good Day Sacramento in Northern California.

