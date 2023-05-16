Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Juicy disturbance with gusty winds heading for the state on Thursday

Tuesday's forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:15 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface ridge northeast of the islands will keep gentle to locally breezy trades blowing across the state through Tuesday.

Winds will turn toward the southeast Wednesday into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance develops west of the state and heads our way.

This disturbance will spread increasingly moist and unstable air over the islands during the second half of the week, helping to enhance showers and possibly bring a few thundershowers on Thursday and Friday. There’s also a possibility for gusty southerly winds on Friday.

A new moderate northeast swell will build Wednesday night and peak on Thursday providing a boost to surf along north and select east facing shores. A series of south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores into next week.

