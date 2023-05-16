Federal bust nets ‘significant player’ in Hawaii fentanyl trade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities say they have arrested a major mainland supplier of fentanyl in Hawaii.

The suspect, former Maui resident Drew Allen Ward, was taken into custody last week after a six-month investigation.

“He’s definitely a significant player,” said defense attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved in the case.

Kau said that because fentanyl is relatively new here, prosecutions of major suppliers are rare.

“This is definitely a breakthrough for the federal government,” she said.

The FBI arrested Ward last week in Edgewood, Wash., alleging that he tried to smuggle more than a pound of fentanyl and nearly three ounces of heroin into Maui using FedEx.

“Law enforcement investigations suggest that Ward is the mainland distributer of large quantities of controlled substances in Maui,” FBI Special Agent Kyle Carpenter said, in court papers.

Ward, 41, has 10 prior convictions for minor state drug offenses in Hawaii and served about two years in prison.

Former Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief John McCarthy said fentanyl, which is often mixed with other drugs like meth and cocaine, is one of the most deadly drugs on the street.

The state Health Department said the drug is likely linked to 60 deaths in the islands.

“It’s really the bad one out there. I mean, it’s the worst that we’ve ever seen,” McCarthy said.

But McCarthy said he worries that the arrest of large traffickers won’t make a big dent in the supply of fentanyl smuggled here.

“When you do take down a person like this, someone tends to just rise up right into his place soon and start the whole network again,” he said.

Ward’s public defender attorney in Washington could not be reached for comment.

