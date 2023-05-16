Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Drunk driver who killed father, daughter in Christmas Eve crash banned from getting behind wheel for life

A judge sentenced the driver in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash on Kauai to 10 years in prison and permanently revoked his license.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai judge on Monday sentenced the 33-year-old driver in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash to 10 years in prison.

The judge also permanently revoked the license of Sandon Igne.

In 2020, Igne crashed head-on into another car on Kaumualii Highway, killing Delfin Geronimo and his daughter Eugenia Villanueva.

Prosecutors said Igne’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Igne entered a no contest plea to two counts of first-degree negligent homicide, two counts of second-degree negligent injury and inattention to driving.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away

Latest News

Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu
The Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety Sheriff Division wins recognition for their new uniforms
Sheriff Division clinches ‘best-dressed’ award for uniforms that reflect Hawaiian heritage
Oahu’s newest Hawaiian monk seal pup has finally been given a name!
Meet ‘Pualani’ — the monk seal pup who’s been leaving everybody awe-struck
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
State Sheriffs uniforms reflect Hawaiian traditions in designing award-winning uniforms