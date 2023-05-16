Drunk driver who killed father, daughter in Christmas Eve crash banned from getting behind wheel for life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai judge on Monday sentenced the 33-year-old driver in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash to 10 years in prison.

The judge also permanently revoked the license of Sandon Igne.

In 2020, Igne crashed head-on into another car on Kaumualii Highway, killing Delfin Geronimo and his daughter Eugenia Villanueva.

Prosecutors said Igne’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Igne entered a no contest plea to two counts of first-degree negligent homicide, two counts of second-degree negligent injury and inattention to driving.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.