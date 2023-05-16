Tributes
DOD: Crews to begin defueling Red Hill underground tanks in October

FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage...
FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Jan. 26, 2018.(Shannon Haney | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Defense has released a new timeline for defueling the underground Red Hill facility, saying that crews will begin emptying the tanks in October.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill included the new timeline in a supplementary plan filed with the EPA.

The agency said defueling will kick off Oct. 16 and focus on 104 million gallons of fuel in the tanks.

That fuel should be emptied from the tanks by January 2024, leaving 100,000 to 400,000 gallons remaining.

The DOD said it is still finalizing a plan for emptying that last remaining fuel.

SPECIAL SECTION: Navy Water Crisis

“This supplement to the defueling plan presents a detailed roadmap and timeline for work we must accomplish and identifies the conditions that need to be met to begin the safe and expeditious removal of fuel from the facility ahead of our original plan,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, JTF-Red Hill, in a news release.

“It describes responsibilities, approvals, and safety requirements that need to be accomplished for each step. Defueling Supplement 2 is a result of finding efficiencies in our facility repair and defueling process. We are grateful for the collective partnership, collaboration and coordination of the EPA and DOH.”

The Department of Defense agreed to defuel the tanks in the wake of spills in 2021, which contaminated the drinking water for more than 90,000 households and sickened thousands.

To read the full supplementary report, click here.

