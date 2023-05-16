Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DLNR: Anonymous tip captures pair’s ‘irresponsible behavior’ around sleeping monk seal

Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.
Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DLNR officials are showcasing a recent anonymous tip to their department displaying what they say is “irresponsible behavior” around a resting monk seal.

They hope to bring continued awareness to the rules about viewing monk seals, and the process for reporting environmental violations.

Last Wednesday, officials said a tip came in to the DLNRTipp app. Photos showed two people posing for pictures with a Hawaiian monk seal on a beach within the Ka’ena Point State Park area.

Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.
Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.(DLNR)

Photos showed the couple dangerously close to the resting animal.

In addition, the pair also had an unleashed dog with them.

“Regrettably we did not have an officer in the area, but we wanted to release the tipster’s photographs to illustrate this irresponsible behavior,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

“Monk seal pupping on beaches like Kaimana in Waikīkī, illustrate the protection and care that DLNR, NOAA, and other partners institute to protect seals. They are critically endangered and have the highest levels of protections available.”

The DLNR did not say if they were able to track down the people in the photographs to cite them, however officials pointed out recent violations for similar crimes.

DLNR officials added they hope people become educated on safe viewing rules and guidelines.

If you see potential environmental violations, download the DLNRTip app for your mobile phone.

Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.
Images captured the pair getting dangerously close to the resting animal.(DLNR)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police hunt for gunman after shooting at alleged gameroom in Honolulu
Police hunt for gunman after an alleged shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
CrimeStoppers Honolulu released this sketch of the suspect.
Police release sketch of a man suspected in Ala Moana Center sex assault
Pearl City High School senior Hannah Marie Tokiwa clearly remembers the first day she stepped...
‘Blown away’: Hawaii student selected for prestigious Military Child of the Year honor