City: Suspect in North Shore hostage situation died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The suspect in a tense hostage situation on Oahu’s North Shore died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city Medical Examiner’s Office said.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOKULEIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a tense hostage situation on Oahu’s North Shore died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The manner of death was ruled as a suicide.

The 48-year-old man’s name is not being released.

HPD says he fired around 10 rounds during Friday’s standoff. Police moved in once the hostage was safe.

Officers fired at the suspect once they heard a gunshot.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

