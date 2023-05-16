City: Suspect in North Shore hostage situation died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

MOKULEIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a tense hostage situation on Oahu’s North Shore died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The manner of death was ruled as a suicide.

The 48-year-old man’s name is not being released.

HPD says he fired around 10 rounds during Friday’s standoff. Police moved in once the hostage was safe.

Officers fired at the suspect once they heard a gunshot.

