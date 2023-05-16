Bookstore Confidential: Village Books and Music

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While many businesses were forced to shutter during the coronavirus pandemic, Friends of the Library of Hawaii was busier than ever.

The nonprofit of the Hawaii state public library system said the reading frenzy during the shutdown kept them so busy that it ended up opening up a brick and mortar bookstore — in the midst of the pandemic.

Nainoa Mau, executive director of Friends of the Library, said lower expenses, books collected during COVID, and online sales helped sustain the organization until it was able to open up a popup store in the former Pier 1 at Ward in February 20201. Then, it opened a permanent store in Ward Village in October 2021: Village Books and Music.

Mau said the growth has been so exponential that the nonprofit is selling more books today compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Hawaii News Now caught up with Mau to learn more about the organization and what kind of book trends he’s been seeing.

This is part of a Hawaii News Now in-depth report that explores the phenomenon of independent bookstores in Hawaii and nationwide. Click here for the full story.

What is the mission of Friends of the Library of Hawaii and Village Books and Music?

We are the nonprofit of the Hawaii state public library system. There are 51 branches across the state and we support all 51 with programming, scholarships.

We give continuing education for librarians, anything that’s not in the state budget. And so the state pays for the facility, the people and most of the books. So anything outside of that, we help to provide for the library system.

We’re raising money and those funds go back to provide that programming and extras at the public library. So the bookstore is a fundraiser for us and all of the book sales are fundraisers.

That’s the main way that for us, Friends of the Library of Hawaii, we raise money for the public libraries.

So we opened the bookstore during the pandemic. We were across the street at Ward Village and the big Pier 1 space. And then we transitioned to this smaller space here at Ward Center.

But we sent this up like a real bookstore. We went vertical with the shelving, and we always wondered whether, if we opened a bookstore, would our book sales suffer? You know, would we have fewer people come. And over the last year we brought back our annual sale and our music sale.

And if anything, we’ve seen sales grow. The book sales continue to be very popular, matching the performance from pre-pandemic and now with the added bookstore, we’re selling books throughout the year and overall just selling more books. We also have an online bookstore.

And so that continues to have, you know, we get orders every week and we’re just happy that more people are reading. We’re definitely selling more books and, so creating more readers here in Hawaii.

What kind of books are customers buying off the shelf?

Well, it’s really interesting. You know, we are now here at the mall and we see that we’re selling a lot more of young adult books. Of course, we’re selling a lot of literature, paperback mysteries, but a lot of the nonfiction sections as well are selling more than we thought they would.

So young adult, for example, we receive a lot because libraries stock all of these young adult books for, hoping that these young adults will read and then we receive them and historically has been a category that we have a hard time moving.

But if you look at our sales, at our book sales, we keep track of by box how much we sell. And in 2019 to 2022, when we had our last annual sale, we sold more than twice as many young adult books as pre-pandemic.

So if you looked at that section, even at the sale, it was crowded. And so there’s a lot of crossover now for adults to read young adult. But I think maybe the social media aspect is also spurring those younger readers.

And plus the fact that we’re in a mall is probably driving more of that demographic to us.

Do you feel like there’s a renewed interest in reading and books?

I do. I think there is just overall a renewed interest in sort of those older technologies or if you can call it technology, but older media. So there’s a resurgence in hardcopy books and vinyl, even cassette tapes. And you’ll see we have cassette tapes and people are coming in and asking for them. We sell VHS, Pogs. There’s just a resurgence in all of those sort of nostalgia items.

Books, I wouldn’t really put them as a nostalgia item, but it’s great to see people looking for hard copies. E-books are very convenient, but most people, if you ask them, would prefer to have a hard copy book in their hand.

You know, it’s much easier to really get into the story when you are flipping the pages. You want to bring your e-books on a vacation, you know? But when you’re at home, you want to just curl up with your book.

Village Books and Music is located at 1200 Ala Moana Boulevard; Honolulu, HI 96814. Find more information on Friends of the Library of Hawaii’s website and Instagram page.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.