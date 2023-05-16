Bookstore Confidential: Skull-Face Books and Vinyl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Take a walk along Bethel Street in Chinatown and you’ll stumble upon large glass windows showing an eclectic mix of mannequins, gold alien figures, flying saucers and a floating skeleton caught in the beams of a UFO.

There’s no store sign installed, but inside is a treasure trove of carefully curated books and vinyl records related to all things “deep, dark, weird or hard” — titles ranging from science fiction to horror, true crime, classics, surfing and other edgy subgenres.

Welcome to Skull-Face Books and Vinyl, one of the newest independent bookstores to emerge on Oahu.

Hawaii News Now spoke to Josh Spencer, co-owner of Skull-Face, who’s also behind two popular independent bookstores in Los Angeles: The Last Bookstore and Lost Books.

What genre is your bookstore?

I mean, there’s a wide range, but I would say in general, I like to say everything here is kind of deep, dark, weird or hard. So that could range from, you know, science fiction to horror, true crime, crime fiction, classics, philosophy, religion, a lot of surfing and skating books, even some architecture and a little bit of fashion. But everything is kind of on the edgier side or kind of on the outsider or geeky side or, you know, things like that.

What’s the story behind the name, Skull-Face?

That’s a good question. Yeah. It comes from two sources.

So, you know, one day in the warehouse, I was sorting books and I was telling one of my employees, I was like, ‘Oh, I really want to start this store, that’s just everything I like. And I can’t think of a name, you know? And then so then this manga came across the table, it was called ‘Skull-Face Bookseller’ that came out like, I don’t know, maybe eight or nine years ago.

And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool name.’ And I wasn’t thinking about that. And then maybe a few hours later, this other book came across the table that was the ‘Skull Face Omnibus,’ which is back from like the ‘50s, from the creator of “Conan the Barbarian.”

He had written a book about a character named Skull Face that is out of print, you know, like a rare book that I had never seen before. And, you know, and I was like, wow, that phrase or that name twice in one day? I think it’s a sign.

I was like, ‘I like that,’ and I like the idea of naming a bookstore, something that nobody would expect or think about. It’s not a shock factor, but it’s kind of surprising.

Why did you decide to open a bookstore in Honolulu?

I’ve been in Los Angeles for 20 years and I have two stores over there, but I’m originally from Oahu. I grew up in Hawaii Kai.

My first memory of my entire life is a block away from here. We lived in a building that’s just a block away from here when I was three. So just my earliest formative memories are all here on Oahu, and my wife and I are also partially from Maui.

And so, you know, as we were getting older and we were working so hard on our stores, we thought, why are we working so hard? You know, we really wanted to retire in Hawaii. It’s like, if we wait too long, we’re going to be too old to enjoy it as much. And our family is going to be too old for us to spend time with them because most of our family is over here. And so we just need to make it happen. We need to get over here.

So that was our main motivation, is just, we need to spend as much time back in Hawaii and move back over there, and then once we were here, we just obviously fell back in love with it.

All of our memories of our youth came back and then we thought, why not open the store? So we were looking at lots of different locations around the island, and this is the one that kind of won out first.

We just love Chinatown because it’s like old Hawaii. It hasn’t been gentrified as much as other parts of the island. You know, it has a real, authentic, kind of dirty vibe in a way.

What do you love most about books?

I’ve loved books ever since I can remember since I was a child. I love that nostalgic feel. You know, that’s my whole life.

It’s the one thing it’s been consistent my whole life. And so I love that feeling. I’m very visual. They say don’t judge a book by its cover, but I love judging books by their covers.

I love book covers, you know, probably more than almost anything as far as the aesthetic, as far as something that’s aesthetic, artistic. I just love design, I love art, I love illustration, typography, so I love all that.

And then of course, I love stories. I love stories that have action in them. I love stories that are philosophical. I love the fact that every time I read a book, it changes me. And I am a slightly different person than before I read that book.

That’s really powerful, to know that when you pick a book up and you finish it, that you’re going to be changed afterwards. Yeah, that’s the crazy thing. It’s. It’s just so powerful, you know?

Skull-Face Hawaii is located at 1148 Bethel Street; Honolulu, HI 96813. Find more information on the store’s Instagram page.

