Bookstore Confidential: Native Books Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Maile Meyer first started her own bookstore in the 1990s, she was determined to counter a question she was often asked: Why a bookstore, since Hawaiians couldn’t read?

To the contrary, Meyer said by the mid-1800s, reading among Hawaiians was close to 95%.

Meyer started Native Books in Kalihi, on the corner of School and Aupuni streets. But by the mid-90s, the bookstore joined forces with 18 local designers, artists and craftspeople to form Native Books & Beautiful Things in Downtown Honolulu, which evolved into Na Mea Hawaii at Ward Centre — continuing the combination of books alongside gifts and crafts by Hawaiian and local artisans.

The interest in Native Books really took a turn during the pandemic, when Meyer put its inventory online, and realized that Hawaiian content books needed more dedicated space. Meyer opened an entirely new independent brick-and-mortar called Native Books at Arts and Letters on Nuuanu Avenue in Chinatown in 2020.

Meyer spoke to Hawaii News Now about Native Books and how it’s transformed over the years. Here’s an excerpt from that interview.

What kind of books do you sell here at Native Books?

So the idea is there’s everything based on every kind of interest. And we have the largest collection of books that are focused on material that’s based out of Hawaii.

So that gives us a wide range of topics and authors and age groups and things in Hawaiian and things in English and things in languages from across the Pacific. And games — just knowledge exchange.

So that’s what we’re doing here. A little bit of everything. And people relate it back to a place that we absolutely are completely appealing to, which is our home in the middle of the sea, the most connected place.

What does it mean to you to have this bookstore with a wide selection of Native Hawaiian titles?

It’s access to knowledge and your own self-discovery. So we’re such a robust publishing community right now — books about Hawaii and books into the Hawaiian diaspora as well as Hawaiian community. So there is the ability for people to find their way home to content that is very inspiring and they can relate to that makes sense.

So what I’m witnessing is people surprising themselves in the depth and breadth of knowledge that’s available to them and the interest that they have and what their kupuna taught them, that’s reflected in what they read and just a really strong presence of curiosity again in the world around you and relatability. Because you’re reading about yourself. You can find yourself — the hero in the story.

You can be, you can be, your child, can be your kupuna. You know, we have a different knowledge system, as a different kind of thinking. So that is what I’m really grateful for, that that model of thinking and for being who we are as a people and anyone interested in Hawaiian things.

How has your store grown over the past few years?

Well, the pandemic was an interesting experience because that’s when we moved in order to be in a place where we could reset up.

So we are now fully open and happy to have customers find us. And they find us a lot from referrals and a lot of, not so many walking down the street. So they’re very purposeful. But we’re seeing more and more customers coming in.

And the diaspora is very, very strong. People are really curious from the continent coming home. And a lot of educators want the range, they really want to to find as many different books as possible. So we’ve seen our customers growing terrifically since we’ve been, you know, back open again.

And we got online, which was very helpful. So we weren’t an online bookstore. I was like, okay, the youngest person, you do the online thing and then all of a sudden we realize, wait a minute, these are people who, especially during the pandemic, we literally went from a brick and mortar to an online presence. The pandemic did that. And then when Ward Center, where Na Mea Hawaii opened, it was like, oh my God, we’re a bookstore back at the house.

We had tables everywhere, we were, you know, just like an online warehouse. And so I had to turn that store back into a retail walk-in store. So we took all that piece of business and bought this building with a partner and opened up that piece of business online first and then walk-in.

Native Books at Arts & Letters is located at 1164 Nuuanu Ave.; Honolulu, HI 96817. Find more information on the store’s website and Instagram page.

