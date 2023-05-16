Bookstore Confidential: Da Shop Books and Curiosities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the bustling neighborhood of Kaimuki is a slew of locally grown small businesses — everything from eateries and coffee shops to clothing stores.

But along the outskirts of the main drag of Waialae Avenue stands a charming boutique bookstore called da Shop: Books + Curiosities.

The people behind the Hawaii publishing company Bess Press founded da Shop in 2018. Today, the independent bookstore is home to many different titles, including local and national best-sellers. But it’s also an events space for members of the community.

David DeLuca, Bess Press director of publishing of Bess Press and co-owner of da Shop, spoke with Hawaii News Now about the early days of da Shop and how Kaimuki is the perfect place for his bookstore.

How did you come up with the concept of da Shop?

One of the things we started to discuss internally was this idea of, how can we sort of help fill what we have as a perceived void within our local community of a lack of bookstores?

And in this particular case, independent bookstores, right? So not bookstores that are exclusively focused on, you know, Hawaii centric titles or books that are not exclusively focused on Pacific Islander titles. Right. So something that could just be like a collection of books in general with Hawaii and the Pacific being a part of that.

And so through through travel throughout the islands and then also going and visiting places abroad, one of the things that we really brought back was this idea of community in a gathering space and a place for people to come together and to come together and celebrate things like ethnicities, heritage, identity, cultural resonance, and in a way that’s usually perceived as being something that’s very intimate and personal, which is reading, but being able to come together to share in conversation with other people with similar interests.

And so da Shop was really born is creating an opportunity to be a gathering place for people to sort of come together, to share knowledge, to share the likeness of book readings and exploration and imagination, and an opportunity for us to do something that could appeal to people of all ages.

Why decide to open a bookstore in Kaimuki?

Kaimuki is like this in some ways, like this last bastion of local identity that hasn’t changed so much on the surface, but inhabiting those physical places in Kaimuki and particularly along Waialae Avenue, there’s just been this resurgence of locally owned businesses that cater and foster themselves to local customers first. And that was really the dynamic that we played into, and that really kind of began, to be honest with you, it’s been going on for well over a decade.

But it really began to, I think, really take on a physical presence where people can really drive through Kaimuki and notice that there’s a lot of new things happening right around, right around like, you know, 2016, 2017, 2018.

And now there is there’s, you know, several dozen plus businesses that exist in Kaimuki that didn’t exist just seven years ago. And we very much have been a part of that. And so Kaimuki, because we were already there, was a natural fit.

Our focus on servicing local peoples was a natural fit. And just the other components of what was happening in terms of retail and brick and mortar experience in Kaimuki, just all sort of combined together to to be the yes factor.

Who are your customers?

Really our customer base is pretty wide-ranging. Our product and title selection ranges everywhere from sort of early childhood, which would be 0 to 8 years old, and then into picture books and middle-grade readers and young adult all the way up to scholarly published works where we have, you know, grad students or postgrad students coming in to seek out books for their research in general to just your, sort of everyday more casual reader.

I think that what we’ve seen is that people who do come in have a particular genre that they’re drawn to. So it’s not someone doesn’t come in. It’s just like, I’ll take those. One of those, one of those, one of those. It’s not so much like that. It’s more someone’s coming in and is focusing specifically on a certain type of book or a certain genre of stories.

And that’s what’s been really intriguing because over the last five years, a lot of how we’ve curated our title selection has really been influenced by customer interaction and the things in our customers, not only the things, the genres and subjects that they routinely purchase from, but the titles and stories and the interest from within subjects and genres that they share with us.

And so I think it’s a pretty common theme among local bookstores to be reflective of the communities from which they serve.

Da Shop: Books + Curiosities is located at 3565 Harding Avenue; Honolulu, HI 96816. Find more information on its website and Instagram.

