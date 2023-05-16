Bookstore Confidential: BookEnds Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Take a drive to Windward Oahu and you might stumble upon a small and cozy book shop in the middle of Kailua: BookEnds, a locally owned book shop specializing in new and used books, has remained a landmark in the community for 25 years.

Open the doors to BookEnds, and you’ll find new and used books everywhere — on bookshelves nearly reaching the ceiling, stacked on the floor, and piled on tables. But after squeezing through the aisles and sifting through the collections, you’ll be sure to find a hidden gem.

You might also bump into Pat Banning, the lively owner of BookEnds, who’s clearly passionate about all things books. Banning has been there since the very start, in 1998.

Hawaii News Now spoke with Banning about her bookstore and her observations on books over the years.

This is part of a Hawaii News Now in-depth report that explores the phenomenon of independent bookstores in Hawaii and nationwide. Click here for the full story.

What is your bookstore, BookEnds, all about?

Well, yeah, 25 years ago, it’s been kind of amazing, but it seemed like a natural spot for books. Kailua is such a great community, just a brilliantly wonderful, supportive community. You know, the demographics are terrific here, frankly, and a lot of tourists. It’s a good tourist town, so we get a nice mix of people and the base. You couldn’t choose better, frankly, in terms of a mixed variety of people coming through.

And we do get it. I say if you stand here long enough, you’ll see everybody in the world that you ever knew. So anyway, it was a bookstore before, a pretty successful bookstore that I had worked for, actually. And when that bookstore closed, I decided that this would be a great location. It’s close to my home and you know, the commute is not bad. And the demographics, like I say, were really good. So I said, let’s move in and kind of redo the concept a little bit.

And so here we are. You know, when you work in a place every day, you can kind of see what’s going on and what people are asking for that you don’t have. And so if you stay close to it, you can kind of temper your selection to what people want.

And, you know, it’s been really kind of fun.

We do have used books, which gives you the opportunity to carry old stuff that people remember from when they were little.

We sell a lot of books to people that they remember from when they were kids, which is kind of fun and things that you can’t get just out and around … so we have the oddball kind of stuff. I kind of enjoy that, too. It’s, I say “quirky,” but that’s kind of an odd word. But anyway, it is definitely an interesting selection of things.

How have independent bookstores changed over the past few years?

I think people have a much better feeling for the value of their community now, and that again is due to the pandemic.

People value their neighborhood and the flavor of their neighborhood and the idea that one town isn’t just like the next town ... so the sense that they welcome the individual unique store to their neighborhood is good. I mean, they’re a lot more aware of the value of neighborhood, community.

And because bookstores tend to be the center of information, that’s where people tend to gravitate. If you’re in a strip mall and you need some information about something, where are you going to go? You’re going to go to the bookstore and ask them because they’ll know.

So I think the feeling that we’re a source, a fountain of information, has become very valuable to people.

What do you, personally, like most about reading?

Oh, just the sheer escapism of it all. It’s like, you can be anywhere in the world you want to be, just picking up a book, a well-written book, and you can be solving mysteries, you can be in Florence, you can be anywhere in the world you want to be. You can be exploring.

It is escapism. So, yes, the escape of, the ability to be somewhere else, sitting in your chair and you know you’re somewhere else. It’s great.

BookEnds in Kailua is located at 600 Kailua Rd. #126; Kailua, HI 96734. Find more information on the store’s website and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.