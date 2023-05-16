‘Blown away’: Hawaii student selected for prestigious Military Child of the Year honor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City High School senior Hannah Marie Tokiwa clearly remembers the first day she stepped on the field with the Chargers talented marching band.

After moving to Hawaii, meeting the musicians was her first contact with classmates.

“They were already on the field,” she said. “They’d memorized music. They’d memorized their movements. I had to just go with it.”

That adaptable attitude comes from her upbringing in a military family that’s had to move several times. Her father is a USMC master gunnery sergeant stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Besides Hawaii, the Tokiwas have lived in Japan, New York, North Carolina and California.

“We’ve been blessed with really good kids that are able to adapt to their surroundings pretty easily. That makes the transition easy for all of us, not just for them but for us as well,” Amanda Tokiwa said.

Hannah is an accomplished musician. She gets good grades, volunteers with various groups, and is involved in her community wherever she goes.

That’s why the non-profit Operation Homefront selected her as its Military Child of the Year, representing the Marine Corps.

“I was so excited. I was blown away that I got this amazing honor,” she said.

Hannah joins six other youth in the 2023 class that covers all branches of the armed services.

It’s a big honor. Each year, millions of kids from military families are nominated.

“She’s dedicated to her studies,” Amanda Tokiwa said. “She’s dedicated to her musical abilities and her instruments. She goes above and beyond for other people.”

That includes working with the Hawaii chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Hannah was diagnosed with the bleeding disorder when she was 6, but it hasn’t stopped her from living life to the fullest.

She said music has helped.

“In all the different changes that I’ve had, music stayed constant. The notes are the notes, and how you play is how you play. I was able to cling onto that little bit of familiarity between all the moves,” she said.

There’s another honor coming her way.

This summer, Hannah will represent Hawaii in the All-American D-Day Band. In June, she will perform with 100 other high school musicians at WWII commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.

“I’m really excited to be able to perform,” she said. “This is such a huge honor for me and my family. I hope to represent the United States and Hawaii very well.”

Hannah loves Hawaii, but there is one more move coming.

In the fall, she’ll start her freshman year at Virginia Commonwealth University.

