Any ideas on dealing with commercial air tour noise? NPS, FAA want to hear from you

A bit of snow and a lot of icy can be found on the summit of Haleakala
A bit of snow and a lot of icy can be found on the summit of Haleakala
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service (NPS) and Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public input on a draft air tour management plan being proposed for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Haleakala National Park.

The agencies encourage anyone with an interested in or concern about air tours to review and comment on the draft plan.

At HVNP, the proposed plan would:

At Haleakala, the proposed plan include:

The agencies said they are also consulting with Native Hawaiian organizations and other groups that have lands adjacent to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and with kupuna and individuals who attach historic and cultural significance to resources within the park.

Public comment period opens Tuesday and will be accepted until June 16.

To leave a comment for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s draft plan, click here.

To leave a comment for Haleakala National Park’s draft plan, click here.

