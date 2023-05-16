Any ideas on dealing with commercial air tour noise? NPS, FAA want to hear from you

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Park Service (NPS) and Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public input on a draft air tour management plan being proposed for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Haleakala National Park.

The agencies encourage anyone with an interested in or concern about air tours to review and comment on the draft plan.

At HVNP, the proposed plan would:

Authorize about 1,500 air tours each year on three defined routes

Designate Wednesdays for quiet-technology (QT) flights only during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Designate no-fly days on Sundays.

Establish specified flight times of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for non-QT flights, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for QT flights.

Click here for more information on the Hawaii Volcanoes Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP).

At Haleakala, the proposed plan include:

Authorizing a little over 2,400 air tours per year on a defined route within the ATMP planning area, compared to the previous average of 4,800 air tours

Designating eight “no-fly” days per year.

Click here for more information on the Haleakala Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP).

The agencies said they are also consulting with Native Hawaiian organizations and other groups that have lands adjacent to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and with kupuna and individuals who attach historic and cultural significance to resources within the park.

Public comment period opens Tuesday and will be accepted until June 16.

To leave a comment for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s draft plan, click here.

To leave a comment for Haleakala National Park’s draft plan, click here.

