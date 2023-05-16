Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

86-year-old woman dies after suffering heat stroke while gardening, family says

The family of Mary Morrer, 86, says she suffered a heat stroke and died while gardening. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman has died after suffering a heat-related illness while gardening.

Mary Morrer, 86, was recently gardening outside of her home in temperatures above 90 degrees when she suffered a heat stroke and died, according to her family.

“She wasn’t the type of person to stay in the house,” Vernita Burrell, the woman’s sister, said. “If she saw something, she was going to do it.”

Morrer worked in her yard all the time, but when the heat got her, the family said it was too late.

“I think it was a little bit too hot out there. It was over 93 degrees,” Burrell said. “She had a heat stroke and died.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650 people die every year from heat-related illnesses.

Doctor William Roy said headache, nausea and dizziness are just a few of the signs to look for regarding heat stroke.

“If you’re waiting until you are already experiencing symptoms, you’re already behind,” Roy said. “You need to hydrate well before you go out into the environment.”

Roy also recommended for those to avoid going outside in the middle of the day during the heat. Instead, do any outside activities in the early morning or late evening, if possible.

Morrer’s family urged others to check on their family members and to be aware of the dangerous heat.

“If it’s too hot, please do not go outside. Stay inside and drink plenty of water because this could happen to you,” Burrell said.

Morrer was born in Mobile and called Alabama home for her entire life.

Authorities said if someone is experiencing a heat-related illness to immediately call 911 and move them to a shady or air-conditioned place.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Watch the terrifying moment a tiger shark rammed into a kayak in waters off Oahu
Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away

Latest News

Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Midday Newscast: Lawmakers wrestling with AI advances grill executives
Midday Newscast: Lawmakers wrestling with AI advances grill executives
Drunk driver who killed father, daughter in Christmas Eve crash banned from getting behind...
Drunk driver who killed father, daughter in Christmas Eve crash banned from getting behind wheel for
Skull-Face is the latest independent bookstore to open on Oahu.
Small but mighty: Hawaii indie bookstores, once near extinction, are roaring back in a digital era
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Senate votes to block 2nd DC crime law; Biden veto expected