Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Tiger shark pounces on kayak in waters off Oahu

Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu
Tiger shark attacks kayaker in waters off Windward Oahu(Youtube: Hawaii Nearshore Fishing)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fisherman kayaking in waters off Windward Oahu had an extreme close encounter with a tiger shark — and it was all caught on video.

The incident happened last Friday around noon off Kualoa Beach.

It was also posted on social media and garnered hundreds of thousands of views over the weekend.

In the video, a tiger shark can be seen swimming towards Scott Haraguchi’s kayak.

Haraguchi explained he heard a “whooshing” sound before seeing a “wide brown thing” on the side of the kayak.

He said initially thought it was a turtle. But when Haraguchi realized it was a shark, he said he took his left foot out of the water and kicked at its head.

The shark eventually let go of the kayak and swam away.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police hunt for gunman after shooting at alleged gameroom in Honolulu
Police hunt for gunman after an alleged shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

Fresh poi added to the menu for public school lunches on Oahu
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 15, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 15, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, May 15, 2023