WATCH: Tiger shark pounces on kayak in waters off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fisherman kayaking in waters off Windward Oahu had an extreme close encounter with a tiger shark — and it was all caught on video.

The incident happened last Friday around noon off Kualoa Beach.

It was also posted on social media and garnered hundreds of thousands of views over the weekend.

In the video, a tiger shark can be seen swimming towards Scott Haraguchi’s kayak.

Haraguchi explained he heard a “whooshing” sound before seeing a “wide brown thing” on the side of the kayak.

He said initially thought it was a turtle. But when Haraguchi realized it was a shark, he said he took his left foot out of the water and kicked at its head.

The shark eventually let go of the kayak and swam away.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.