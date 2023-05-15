Tributes
‘University of Hawaii has chosen wisely’: Former FAU colleague defends athletics director selection

Craig Angelos
Craig Angelos(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former colleague of Craig Angelos is defending the University of Hawaii’s selection for the new athletics director position.

While some UH fans are calling it a controversial pick, former president of Florida Atlantic University says its the right choice.

“I think University of Hawaii has chosen wisely,” said former FAU president Frank Brogan. “He really helped to turn things around and create an entirely new opportunity for the university through athletics and it’s still there today.”

Brogan spent almost seven years working with Angelos at FAU.

Brogan goes on to describe Angelos as a “focused fundraiser” saying he’s skilled when it comes to bringing in money.

“Craig really helped to spearhead the athletic department fundraising during that time period and set us up with additional athletics facilities and of course ultimately the stadium which is a state of the art 30,000 seat stadium,” said Brogan.

Angelos is expected to appear before the UH Board of Regents for final approval on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

