TRAFFIC ALERT: Influx of graduations scheduled at UH-Manoa due to Blaisdell closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect delays and heavy traffic on all the major roadways that lead into the University of Hawaii at Manoa, with graduations for nine Oahu high schools scheduled at the university’s Stan Sheriff Center in the next few weeks.

With the closure of Aloha Stadium and ongoing renovations at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, many schools have had to move their ceremonies to UH. Traffic is expected to be especially heavy on University Avenue, Dole Street and the H-1 Freeway. However, the public should be aware that all roads in the vicinity of the university will be affected.

Mililani High School will be the first school to hold its graduation ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expect delays in and around the UH-Manoa campus two hours prior to and one hour after each ceremony.

High school graduation ceremonies:

Mililani High School – Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Waipahu High School – Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Roosevelt High School – Thursday, May 18 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Moanalua High School – Friday, May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

University Lab School - Friday, May 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Andrews Amphitheater)

Farrington High School – Saturday, May 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Kalani High School – Tuesday, May 23 from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

Kamehameha – Sunday, May 28 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Punahou – Saturday, June 3 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.