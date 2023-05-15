Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Influx of graduations scheduled at UH-Manoa due to Blaisdell closure

Nine high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies at the University of Hawai'i's Stan...
Nine high schools will hold their graduation ceremonies at the University of Hawai'i's Stan Sheriff Center beginning this week.(Archive)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect delays and heavy traffic on all the major roadways that lead into the University of Hawaii at Manoa, with graduations for nine Oahu high schools scheduled at the university’s Stan Sheriff Center in the next few weeks.

With the closure of Aloha Stadium and ongoing renovations at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, many schools have had to move their ceremonies to UH. Traffic is expected to be especially heavy on University Avenue, Dole Street and the H-1 Freeway. However, the public should be aware that all roads in the vicinity of the university will be affected.

Mililani High School will be the first school to hold its graduation ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expect delays in and around the UH-Manoa campus two hours prior to and one hour after each ceremony.

High school graduation ceremonies:

  • Mililani High School – Tuesday, May 16 from 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Waipahu High School – Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Roosevelt High School – Thursday, May 18 from 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Moanalua High School – Friday, May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.
  • University Lab School - Friday, May 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (Andrews Amphitheater)
  • Farrington High School – Saturday, May 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Kalani High School – Tuesday, May 23 from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Kamehameha – Sunday, May 28 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Punahou – Saturday, June 3 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police hunt for gunman after shooting at alleged gameroom in Honolulu
Police hunt for gunman after an alleged shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
As fentanyl-tainted drugs proliferate, Hawaii sees record number of overdose deaths and a disturbing trend
Hawaii County police
Hawaii Island man arrested after crash that killed a pedestrian