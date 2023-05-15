Teen arrested in connection with apparent road rage incident in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with an apparent road rage incident that happened Saturday night in the Ala Moana area.

The incident happened following a car crash near the intersection of Piikoi and Elm streets.

We’re told the teen suspect allegedly approached the woman in her car after the crash and punched her in the face.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

This story may be updated.

