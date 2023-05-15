Tributes
Teen arrested in connection with apparent road rage incident in Ala Moana area

HPD police cruiser / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with an apparent road rage incident that happened Saturday night in the Ala Moana area.

The incident happened following a car crash near the intersection of Piikoi and Elm streets.

We’re told the teen suspect allegedly approached the woman in her car after the crash and punched her in the face.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

This story may be updated.

