Suspect in middle of road attacks elderly driver after she slammed on brakes to avoid hitting him

The suspect was arrested following the altercation.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Nanakuli (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly woman on Oahu’s west side was violently assaulted by a man witnesses say was standing in the middle of traffic on Farrington Highway.

Sources say it happened just after midnight Sunday near the intersection of Nanikuli Avenue when an 82-year-old woman driving down Farrington Highway saw a man standing on the middle of the road.

HNN has been told she slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting him.

According to law enforcement sources, the 31-year-old man then jumped on the victim’s hood and began stomping on her windshield, causing lots of damage.

An officer happened to drive by and saw what was happening. That’s when suspect ran.

West side residents said the random attack is concerning.

“That is sad because me, coming from working with elderly like, yeah you would never think of someone doing that,” said Danielle Sellers, a Nanakuli resident.

Others told HNN people roaming the road is a frequent occurrence.

“They stand in the middle of the road, dance in the middle of the road, any kind. But there’s a lot more people on the road, especially at night,” said Jilliann Tabara, a Makaha resident.

Police managed to track down the suspect. HNN has confirmed he was arrested.

He faces a felony criminal property damage charge.

At this time, it is unclear if the 82-year-old woman suffered and injuries.

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu's...
A Marine stationed in Kaneohe is uncertain if she will ever walk again after being injured in a...
Suspect in middle of road attacks elderly driver after she slammed on brakes to avoid hitting him
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
