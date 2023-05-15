Southwest Airlines plane with shattered window makes emergency landing in Honolulu
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.
Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m.
Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.
Officials didn’t release details on what went wrong.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.