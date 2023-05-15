Southwest Airlines plane with shattered window makes emergency landing in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Officials didn’t release details on what went wrong.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

