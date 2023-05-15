24-year-old man dies following single-motorcycle crash in Kahuku area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old man has died following a single-motorcycle crash in the Kahuku area Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on Kamehameha Highway when “for unknown reasons” he lost control and ejected onto the right shoulder.

Officials said the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said speed appears to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are factors.

This is the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 18 during the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

