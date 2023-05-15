With 2 soulful performances, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi advances to ‘American Idol’ finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi!

After two moving performances, the Hawaii singer made it into the top three on ABC’s “American Idol.”

That means the Kahuku teen will get to appear in the show’s finale.

He’ll be competing against Colin Stough and Megan Danielle.

In Sunday night’s show, Tongi performed “Lava” and “Father and Son.”

The judges loved both the performances,

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m. HST on ABC.

