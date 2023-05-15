Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

With 2 soulful performances, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi advances to ‘American Idol’ finale

Congratulations are in order for Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi!
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi!

After two moving performances, the Hawaii singer made it into the top three on ABC’s “American Idol.”

That means the Kahuku teen will get to appear in the show’s finale.

He’ll be competing against Colin Stough and Megan Danielle.

In Sunday night’s show, Tongi performed “Lava” and “Father and Son.”

The judges loved both the performances,

Give Tongi your support by voting at www.americanidol.com.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m. HST on ABC.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Some residents are calling for an apology from state Sen. Brenton Awa, who said during a recent...
Governor calls freshman senator’s controversial comments an ‘abomination’
Police fatally shot the armed suspect in a tense hostage situation inside a vehicle on Oahu’s...
North Shore hostage situation, police standoff ends with armed suspect dead
A Marine stationed in Kaneohe is uncertain if she will ever walk again after being injured in a...
Hawaii Marine uncertain if she’ll walk again after hit-and-run crash on H-3
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Southwest Airlines plane with shattered window makes emergency landing in Honolulu
Craig Angelos
‘University of Hawaii has chosen wisely’: Former FAU colleague defends athletics director pick
West side kupuna attack
Suspect in middle of road attacks elderly driver after she slammed on brakes to avoid hitting him
Southwest Airlines plane with shattered window makes emergency landing in Honolulu
Southwest Airlines plane with shattered window makes emergency landing in Honolulu