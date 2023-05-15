Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaiian Air unveils design of its new lie-flat seating on Boeing Dreamliners

Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will...
Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will feature a new class of premium lie-flat suites and a host of touches throughout that celebrate Hawaii.(ROBERT FERGUSON | Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is unveiling the cabin design of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will feature a new class of premium lie-flat suites and a host of touches that celebrate Hawaii and Polynesia.

The Leihoku Suites will be offered on select routes early next year.

They feature doors for privacy, a starlit ceiling, an 18-inch screen and personal outlets.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cabin will also include touches that offer a nod to Polynesian navigators.

Hawaiian is set to get its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.
Hawaiian is set to get its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.(ROBERT FERGUSON | Hawaiian Airlines)

There’s a simulated sky in the cabin, native plant and other environmental motifs, and wall panels depicting wood.

Hawaiian is set to receive the first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in November.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Teenage swimmer dies after medical emergency at swim meet
Cracked windshield on Southwest Airline plane
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
Police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack on Kaimuki homeowner
Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Police hunt for gunman after shooting at alleged gameroom in Honolulu
Police hunt for gunman after an alleged shooting in Kalihi

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Midday Newscast: Leaders running out of time to avoid US debt default
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
Now on the menu at some public schools: Fresh poi
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
FAA investigating cracked windshield on Southwest flight diverted to HNL
As fentanyl-tainted drugs proliferate, Hawaii sees record number of overdose deaths and a disturbing trend
Hawaii County police
Hawaii Island man arrested after crash that killed a pedestrian