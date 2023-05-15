Hawaii Island man arrested after crash that killed a pedestrian

A man is dead and another under arrest after a deadly crash in the Volcano area on Hawaii Island Sunday night.

According to county police, 34-year-old Patrick Murphy is accused of causing the crash. Authorities were called out to the area of Glennwood Park around 9:45 p.m.

Police said he was heading north on Highway 11 in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he hit the victim, an unidentified 40-year-old man.

When officers arrived on scene, they said Murphy was performing CPR in the grassy area of Glenwood Park, about 20 feet from the road.

Emergency service personnel took over and transported the man to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10:45 p.m.

Investigators found that the victim was in the northbound shoulder lane when Murphy allegedly hit him. According to police, Murphy thought he hit a wild pig and continued to drive to the area of Lehuanani in Mountain View.

Murphy later returned to the scene and realized what he hit was a man. He then called 911 and began CPR.

The suspect was later arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, driving under the influence, causing a deadly crash, and failing to provide information or render aid. He remains behind bars at the East Hawaii Detention Facility.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 8th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.