First Alert Forecast: Typical trades start the week, but keeping an eye out for heavier rain later

Typical trade wind conditions are expected over the islands for the first half of the work week with showers mainly for windward areas. Most of the showers should occurr during the nighttime and early morning hours.

First Alert: We’re tracking a possible extended period of showers developing late Wednesday or Thursday, with forecast models showing a moist and unstable airmass moving in from an upper level disturbance to the west. Winds will also become lighter and shift from the southeast. There’s still some uncertainty in the forecast, but there’s the potential for locally heavy rain and maybe some thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

In surf, the high surf advisory has been canceled for north-facing shores, but surf will remain on the higher side and slowly decline through midweek. A north-northeast swell is expected to build Wednesday night into Thursday. South shores will have a series of swells that will keep surf heights close to average for this time of year.

For mariners, a small craft advisory has been posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

